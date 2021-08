Wilson struggled in the Jets' first practice at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown, Steve Serby of the New York Post reports. While Wilson failed to lead the offense into the end zone and was nearly picked off a third time, backups Mike White and James Morgan combined to throw three touchdowns. Reports about his play have been positive up to this point, so chalk this effort up to some rookie nerves as the second overall pick finally met Gang Green nation. Wilson remains the favorite to open the season as New York's starter under center.