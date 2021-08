MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 43-year-old man was gunned down and another man was injured in a Bronx shooting on Sunday, police said. Officers rushed to East 149th Street and Brook Avenue just after 1 p.m. after reports of shots fired, officials said. They found Luis Villegas with a gunshot wound to the torso and another man, also 43, with a gunshot wound to his leg.