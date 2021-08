The Stewart/Carter families usually hold family reunions with hundreds of relatives in attendance but their recently family get together was much smaller and was for the purpose of honoring the elders living and deceased on both sides of the family. The event took place on Saturday, June 24, 2021 at Garfield Park. Family members enjoyed fellowshipping, eating and reminiscing about the past with one another. Special plagues were given out to represent the many family trees that represent the Stewart/Carter families.