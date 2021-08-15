Cancel
Rammstein are the soundtrack of the German Paralympic team - watch trailers

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are finally due to get way later this month, and Rammstein are promoting the German team's participation in the event by releasing a number of trailers featuring their hit Ich Will. The videos, which have been released on Rammstein's YouTube channel, include one multi-sport trailer,...

