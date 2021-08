Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins shared an intense, candid recount of his bout with COVID-19 on Wednesday, letting the world know just how dangerous the infection can be even to a professional football player – one of the elite athletes in the world. Amidst controversy in the NFL over its new, strict rules on virus outbreaks, Dawkins’ story is one that needs to be heard, and should indicate to all players that taking measures to avoid catching the virus are not only for the sake of others’ health, but also their own. His message went out in a tweet from FanSided, via the Bills’ official team: