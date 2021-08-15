Canterbury Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021
7th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.520, 47.120, 1:11.590, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.050. Trainer: David Van Winkle. Winner: B F, 3, by Prospective-Missmollybygolly. Scratched: Crazy Good. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Kissmelips119211-½1-21-41-½C. Lindsay3.50. Princess Renee124665-15-3½2-hd2-4I. Hernandez3.00. K B's Mint119733-hd3-hd3-43-hdK. Lopez20.80. Baildon124956-3½6-2½5-24-3L....www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0