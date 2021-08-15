Cancel
Sports

Canterbury Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

7th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.520, 47.120, 1:11.590, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.050. Trainer: David Van Winkle. Winner: B F, 3, by Prospective-Missmollybygolly. Scratched: Crazy Good. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Kissmelips119211-½1-21-41-½C. Lindsay3.50. Princess Renee124665-15-3½2-hd2-4I. Hernandez3.00. K B's Mint119733-hd3-hd3-43-hdK. Lopez20.80. Baildon124956-3½6-2½5-24-3L....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

#Canterbury#K B#Delight1195910#Diggs#Equibase Company Llc
Horse Racing
Sports
Richardson, TX
97.9 The Beat

Sha carri Richardson First Race Back After Break Still Goes Viral

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. “This is one race , I’m not done” , says the DFW perhaps fastest females athlete. Today at the Prefontaine Classic Shacarri Richardsons‘ returning debut race since her pre Olympic suspension. Still motivated and passionate about the sport she stresses her point of this welcome back race is not her best work. Unfortunately she came in last place , with a time of 11.14 against Jamaica’s lead runner Elaine Thompson who finished the 100 m race with a 10.54. Elaine may have kept the momentum of winning since the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks ago, were she defeated all of her opponents, then. Press play for the moment we all didnt see coming.
Del Mar, CA

Why Zenyatta didn't run in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR — In 2015, Beholder put on one of the most spectacular shows in the first 30 runnings of the Grade I Pacific Classic when she became only the fifth female to try the boys in the $1 million race. The brilliant mare won the race by 8 1/4...
Sports

Prairie Meadows Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tress Lunas (B), 127C. Esqueda7-6-4Raul De La Mora7/2. 2No Torious (BL), 127E. Navarrete, Jr.5-4-2Roberto Gomez6/1. 3Class N Attitude (BL), 122B. Birzer4-5-7Tony Jones3/1. 4My Solid Return (BL), 127J. Melancon4-7-5Norman Curtis6/1. 5Fearless Foose (BL), 127O. Delgado1-2-6Alex Wessels6/1. 6First Flowin (BL), 127B. Quiroz2-6-2Zachary Quezada4/1. 7Sniper Chick (BL), 127B....
Sports

Saratoga Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Pickering Circle , 119E. Cancel5-x-xGeorge Weaver. 4Paynt Your Wagon , 119M. Francox-x-xMichelle Nevin. 6Remember Normandy , 119B. Hernandezx-x-xNicholas Zito. 7Skeptical , 119J. Ortiz8-x-xKenneth McPeek. 8Silipo , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xRob Atras. 2nd-$100,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T) PPHorse (Med Code),...
Del Mar, CA

Del Mar Results Friday August 20th, 2021

3rd-$76,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 49.850, 1:14.090, 1:36.920, 00.000, 1:42.820. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Winner: GR/RO G, 6, by The Pamplemousse-Warmth. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. North County Guy120544-151-1½1-3½1-2¼U. Rispoli5.203.202.401.60. Bob and Jackie120211-11-13-½2-12-1¼A. Centeno4.803.204.50. Artie's Rumor122322-22-12-½3-1½3-nkK. Desormeaux3.406.30. Tiz Plus120433-1½4-1½4-½4-1½4-7¼T. McCarthy11.10.
Del Mar, CA

Pacific Classic Analysis and Picks – Del Mar Racing

The Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Saturday evening is looking to be a significant race in the Autumn racing calendar in California and beyond. The race is over the track and trip that the Breeders Cup Classic will be contested over in three months’ time. As a result, trainers will be looking to see how their charges are likely to handle this course in November.
Sports

Mo Forza Does it Again in Capturing Del Mar Mile

Bardy Farm or OG Boss’ Mo Forza, swung widest through the lane and with powerful strides scored his second straight victory in the Grade II, $300,000 Del Mar Mile, scoring by a head and running the distance on turf in 1:35.03 despite coming off a more than 10-month layoff. The...
Gambling

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-8-Add

8th_$32,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 4:16. Time 1:36.25. Firm. Scratched_Martyr of Charity, Allsystemsareago. Also Ran_Twirling Grace, Barola, Champina, Dreaming of Audrey, Calidad, Stevielynn. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-7-4) 4 Correct Paid $992.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $76.15. Quinella (2-4) paid $21.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-10-5) paid $16.08. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-10) paid $36.60. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $24.10. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $14.70.
Gambling

BC-Results Pimlico-10-Add

10th_$46,410, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f, clear. Off 5:53. Time 1:04.99. Fast. Also Ran_Whatchasaid, Badger Tooth, Treasure Tradition, Tenax. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-2/3-9-3/4/5-6-3) 6 Correct Paid $903.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/3-9-3/4/5-6-3) 5 Correct Paid $424.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (9-3/4/5-6-3) 4 Correct Paid $231.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4/5-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $39.55. $1 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $40.10. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $48.60. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $20.80. $1 Superfecta (3-6-4-7) paid $358.00. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
Sports

Evangeline Downs Results Saturday August 21st, 2021

8th-$31,500, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.180, 46.910, 1:10.760, 1:23.350, 00.000, 1:35.590. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Forestdungone120511-21-11-1½1-1½1-¾T. Kennedy10.605.803.004.30. Much Class120434-43-hd3-½2-1½2-4J. Stokes3.002.201.40. Izzy's Baby Boy120653-14-44-2½4-33-1D. Magnon2.406.90. Payday Too12036665-hd5-½4-½K. Smith4.80. Get Them Justin115222-1½2-2½2-½3-hd5-2R. Morales3.00. Louisiana Hero120145-½5-hd666A. Broussard16.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $15.75....
Sports

Sweetwater County Fair Results Saturday August 21st, 2021

1st-$4,900, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:60.610. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $15.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-5-4) paid $5.94; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $16.95;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd-$6,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Three and One...
Gambling

BC-Results Prairie Meadows

1st_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, , clear. Off 6:01. Time 4:59.01. Fast. Also Ran_Faster Than Hasta, The Designer. Exacta (4-2) paid $35.40. Quinella (2-4) paid $14.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $17.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Del Mar, CA

Del Mar: Tripoli springs upset to win Pacific Classic

DEL MAR >> Jockey Tiago Pereira, fresh off his biggest victory since coming to ride regularly in the U.S. in 2014, was all smiles in the Del Mar winner’s circle Saturday as his young daughter playfully tugged at his legs. The 44-year-old Pereira, a native of Brazil, expertly guided Tripoli...
Gambling

BC-Results LA

1st_$9,000, wvr cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear. 5 (5) Expensive Devon (E.Rojas Fernandez)15.406.00. Off 7:48. Time 0:51.96. Fast. Also Ran_Badger Gal, Goddess Aphrodite, In It for Life, Dairy Kid, Nip Nap, Beyond the Clouds. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $82.50. $1 Superfecta (6-5-3-7) paid $5,269.90. $1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $599.80.
Gambling

BC-Results Evangeline Downs, Combined

1st_$10,500, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear. Off 5:54. Time 1:26.45. Fast. Also Ran_Oops Wediditagain, Distinct Quality, Flash Dancerluck. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $19.70. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-4-2) paid $8.86. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $22.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$16,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. 3 (3)...
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Entries, Wednesday August 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1I Am Aine (L), 123R. Mangalee7-2-5Devon Gittens5/1. 3Sophie McTrophy (L), 123N. Stephenson3-2-3Courtney Ross8/1. 4Barbie's Quest (L), 123S. Chadee Jr.2-2-2Marion Johnston8/5. 5Witt's Girl (L), 117A. Whitehall1-6-5Jerry Gourneau9/5. 6Sizzle N Susie (L), 121S. Chickeness3-2-6Jerry Gourneau6/1. 2nd-$9,400, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse...
Sports

Albuquerque Entries, Friday August 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Solid Wager (L), 124F. Calderon7-8-8Larry Chavez20/1. 2Pd El Rayo (M), 124P. Nietox-x-xAlberto Amparan15/1. 3First Feature (L), 124S. Becerra, Jr.3-4-xAlbert Valles4/1. 4Jm Money Maker (L), 124A. Sigala3-5-5Tony Sedillo6/1. 5Bad Kompany (L), 124N. Garcia, Jr.8-1-1Fred Danley3/1. 6Woodys Superman (L), 124E. Martinez6-1-6David Gomez-Barraza10/1. 7Bf Daddys Girl (L), 124E....
Gambling

BC-Results Charles Town-5-Add

5th_$15,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear. Off 9:27. Time 1:27.66. Fast. Scratched_Just a Bit Sassy, China Cat. Also Ran_Infinite Reward, Upsy Daisy Do, Earned the Shot, Beyond Pretty, Esther's Fortune, House of Love, Cool Mo. $1 Pick 3 (8-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $199.20. Daily Double (1-5) paid $140.00. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $355.00. $1 Superfecta (5-6-9-8) paid $5,523.40. $1 Trifecta (5-6-9) paid $1,304.40.

