Letter to the editor: Climate scientists try to save the world

Man-made global warming could ensure that more volcanoes erupt and that these will both fuel and slow global warming. Researchers at Cambridge University and the British Meteorological Authority have determined this with the help of computer models. Which of the two effects will ultimately be predominant has yet to be determined. Her research shows once again how diverse the consequences of climate change are and how much is still not known. In any case, the effects on volcanic activities that have now been studied have not yet been included in the most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; there are currently more questions than answers.