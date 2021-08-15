Cancel
Science

Letter to the editor: Climate scientists try to save the world

By Winona Whitaker
Clinton Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“How can humankind be so arrogant, so wrong, and so selfabsorbed to think that the people on this planet can change the weather, the climate…” and so on. So Iola Lee McCutcheon, in the Aug 14 Herald, begins an attempt to save scientists and others from a miserable future implied by the Biblical Apocalypse. I think the attempt is sincere and hope people working against climate change will not resent or ridicule it.

