I argue competitive rivalries that matter. In the 1980's we had several. UNC was on the schedule every year and it was a big game- a border clash. So was the ultimate border clash for Clemson with Georgia EVERY YEAR. Add in year to year clashes with Maryland and NC State and you had competition close by and it mattered in mostly college markets. BC? Syracuse? Every year? Small potatoes in their own states. Far away from Clemson's SC, NC, and GA fan base. The ACC should have realigned to create better competitive clashes years ago. No matter if these teams and FSU, VT, and Miami are currently deemed weak (and of course we only have FSU as an annual game). Here is where the SEC excells. Border clashes that mean the world to fans in neighboring states. How can the ACC capture some of that magic?