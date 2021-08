As with large corporations, small and self-funded organisations are also migrating to AI and cloud. However, there are challenges to be met. It’s a known fact that many big companies have leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and enjoyed a significant return on investment (ROI). The power of automating and streamlining processes is so strong that AI strategies are increasingly aligned with business goals. Customer satisfaction, minimal errors and better performance levels are some of its outcomes. Cloud migration has also helped cut costs.