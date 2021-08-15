Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Northwest Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nicholas and southeastern Clay Counties through 800 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Summersville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Summersville, Widen, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Bickmore and Drennan. This includes Route 19 between mile markers 37 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay, WV
County
Clay County, WV
County
Nicholas County, WV
City
Bickmore, WV
City
Summersville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Kesslers Cross Lanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy