Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Northwest Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nicholas and southeastern Clay Counties through 800 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Summersville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Summersville, Widen, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Bickmore and Drennan. This includes Route 19 between mile markers 37 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH