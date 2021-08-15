Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Despite rough year, Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's Top 100 again

By John Sigler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21q2As_0bSbA21a00

Few players have had as challenging a year as Michael Thomas, so it’s refreshing to see the New Orleans Saints wide receiver is still well-regarded around the league. Thomas was ranked at No. 72 on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021, as voted on by the players themselves.

A frustrating ankle injury saw his production drop to career-lows in receptions (40) and receiving yards (438), and he failed to score a touchdown for the first time as a pro after hitting pay dirt 32 times in his first four years. Still, his opponents, rivals, and peers across the league saw the effort he put in and rewarded him for it.

Thomas ranked fifth-best among them last time. This big of a drop makes sense considering the plummet in performance, but a return to health should see him reassert himself in 2021.

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Az8sF_0bSbA21a00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network#Cantguardmike#Nflnetwork#Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Saints Trading Michael Thomas? Latest NFL Trade Rumors Indicate The Star WR Is DONE In New Orleans

New Orleans Saints trade rumors are roaring after a new report from The Athletic indicates that WR Michael Thomas will be traded sooner rather than later. Go to https://www.magicspoon.com/chat to save $5 off your first order at Magic Spoon! Saints head coach Sean Payton met with the Saints star wide receiver this week and all reports indicated that it was a productive meeting. However, on Friday the latest NFL trade rumors seem to suggest the Saints will try to trade Thomas. Chat Sports’ Mitchell Renz breaks down the latest Saints news and rumors plus give you 5 teams that could trade for Thomas in 2021.
NFLoverthecap.com

The Cost to Trade Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints sent out a tweet this morning that seemed to indicate further unhappiness with the Saints organization and that has brought about questions concerning his future. The tweet would seem to be in reference to the Saints likely leaking that Thomas did not keep...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Thomas's not-so-cryptic tweet shows a fractured relationship with Saints

The rift between the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas might have just gotten wider. Let’s recap what’s happened up to this point: the wideout who’s topped 1,137 yards in all but one of his seasons with the franchise underwent ankle surgery in June, which is noteworthy given that he suffered an injury to that ankle in Week 1 of the 2020 season. It means he may miss a bunch of time this season before returning.
NFLBleacher Report

Saints Rumors: Michael Thomas Trade Not Being Discussed Despite Recent Issues

Despite some indications there is a rift between the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas due to the timing of his knee surgery, the two-time All-Pro wide receiver reportedly isn't going to be traded. Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Thomas and Saints head coach Sean Payton "have had positive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Michael Thomas, Saints Drama

Michael Thomas’ career with the New Orleans Saints was off to a legendary start, but the past 12 months have been quite rough for the former Offensive Player of the Year. Last season, Thomas missed a significant amount of time because of an ankle injury. He waited until after the season was over to go under the knife, but the timing of his procedure was a bit odd.
NFLchatsports.com

Michael Thomas and the Saints are talking again and it’s not about a trade

Fans of the New Orleans Saints have been wondering about the relationship between star wide receiver Michael Thomas and the front office for a while. In the past few days, the worrying has only ramped up and the speculation has run rampant. Late Wednesday night, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports...
NFL247Sports

Michael Thomas posts cryptic tweet ahead of 2021 NFL season

Things aren’t exactly great between the New Orleans Saints and star wideout Michael Thomas ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL season. After Thomas delayed surgery on his ankle earlier this year — against the advice of the Saints’ medical staff — he reportedly avoided calls from various team personnel.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

NFL insider Ian Rapoport explains why a Michael Thomas trade would be complicated

Michael Thomas’ offseason continues to go poorly with some reports beginning to surface that the former All-Pro receiver wants to be traded from the New Orleans Saints. Following his record-breaking season in 2019, Thomas saw his 2020 derailed with injuries. He appeared in just seven games with 438 yards receiving, the only season of his career below 1,000 yards.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars ranked as the top trade destination for Saints WR Michael Thomas

Jacksonville’s receiver group is far from a weakness on the team. D.J. Chark is coming off a bit of a slump in 2020, but with a new quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, he’s expected to bounce back to his 1,000-yard ways. He’s joined in the receiver room by Laviska Shenault Jr., who showed great promise as a rookie, and Marvin Jones Jr., a free-agent acquisition from Detroit who nearly had 1,000 yards himself last year.
NFLNFL

Sean Payton on Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He's ahead of schedule'

It's going to be a while before Michael Thomas is back on the field for the New Orleans Saints, but he seems to be back in head coach Sean Payton's good graces. Thomas, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was on the sideline for Saturday's Saints-Ravens preseason opener and looks to have reconciled with Payton, who offered an update prior to the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLAOL Corp

Dak Prescott wrote a heartbreaking letter 15 minutes after learning of his brother's death

Dak Prescott endured a year in 2020 that might have broken many other people. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback first experienced tragedy with the suicide of his brother that April. Then Prescott suffered a gruesome leg injury that prematurely ended his season. And topping it all off, he was embroiled in very heated contract negotiations, with the injury complicating that matter significantly.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy