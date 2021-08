After the sunshine comes the rain! Oh, how we have heard that all before. Yet, what does it mean to be a woman, who carries the sunshine within her? Could it be that she is loved and filled with the Spirit of giving? Could it and so mean that she embraces the beauty of giving joy and sons meaning to others? The beauty of her Spirit embodies the sun. It seems that wherever she goes the area lights up with abundance. Such is the beauty of and sunshine lady.