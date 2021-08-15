Beak & Skiff branching into cannabis products

The CBD market has diversified quickly, and now, it has become the hardest task to decipher between products. To our surprise, even the deliveries under consideration are so unique that it makes us wonder how consumers are narrowing down their options. Should we be going down the CBD oil route, or is it best to stick to gummies and/or topicals? Is a product’s overall effectiveness dependent on an individualistic basis? It might be, but one couldn’t possibly know until different products are tested. Fortunately, Exolite CBD decided to create a subscription box that includes not one but three different CBD products. Is the suspense of what’s inside these boxes killing you? The purpose of this review is to unmask the contents and usefulness of the Elite CBD Box.