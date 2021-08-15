India's dancing cop becomes internet star

Over the past decade the internet has evolved into the premier distribution center for cinema, not just in volume but also in diversity. The process was quick and overwhelming, with the invention of Netflix rendering major video retail chains obsolete and putting most niche video stores in danger. More recently, streaming services on the internet have evolved in quick time to distribute and even produce their own cinema. For Indian cinema in particular, the online sphere has been a huge benefit for independent filmmakers and regional filmmakers* who saw very little to no opportunities for wide audience viewership due to single-screen and multiplex theaters in the country being almost exclusively devoted to the overwhelming scope of the Bollywood industry. Many movies, like Manjeet Singh’s Mumbai Cha Raja or Priyadarshan’s Sila Samayangalil, which failed to gain any theatrical distribution in India have been picked up by Netflix and other retailers. In the case of restoration and distribution of older films, indie streamers like MUBI, the Criterion Collection, and independent parties on YouTube have picked up the slack offering many rare Indian movies that haven’t been available online beyond private file-sharing communities.