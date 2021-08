Richard E. Reimers, a retired steelworker renowned as a master woodcarver, died Aug. 10, four days after his 92nd birthday, in Elderwood at Cheektowaga. Born in Buffalo, the second of five children and the oldest boy, he grew up in West Seneca in an area served by East Aurora schools. He was a 1947 graduate of East Aurora High School, where he ran on the track and cross country teams.