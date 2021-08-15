New Steelers ILB Joe Schobert Wearing Green Dot; Playing Mack, Dime
PITTSBURGH – Things move quickly in the NFL, even if a player happens to be a new addition. Joe Schobert is finding that out very quickly as he finds his footing with the Steelers. The Steelers have grand plans for the former Browns and Jaguars linebacker. Schobert is finding out that it likely includes him being an every-down linebacker, playing at the Mack linebacker position, and calling the defensive plays.steelersnow.com
