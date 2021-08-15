Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Steelers ILB Joe Schobert Wearing Green Dot; Playing Mack, Dime

By Nick Farabaugh
steelersnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – Things move quickly in the NFL, even if a player happens to be a new addition. Joe Schobert is finding that out very quickly as he finds his footing with the Steelers. The Steelers have grand plans for the former Browns and Jaguars linebacker. Schobert is finding out that it likely includes him being an every-down linebacker, playing at the Mack linebacker position, and calling the defensive plays.

steelersnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Browns#American Football#New Steelers Ilb#Jaguars#Dime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLSteelers Depot

New Steeler Joe Schobert Says Jags’ GM Told Him Steelers Were Persistent In Pursuit

As always, there are two sides to this Joe Schobert story. On Sunday following a closed practice at Heinz Field, the newest Steeler spoke to reporters, expressing his excitement to join the Steelers and return to the AFC North. However, Schobert did drop an interesting nugget during his media session Sunday, stating that current Jacksonville Jaguars’ general manager Trent Baalke told him the Steelers were persistent in their pursuit of the veteran linebacker, via Ray Fittipaldo’s tweet from Sunday’s press conference.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Joe Schobert’s wife breaks news of trade to Steelers in best way

Joe Schobert’s wife broke the news of the veteran linebacker’s trade from the Jaguars to the Steelers with an awesome message to Pittsburgh fans. The Steelers just picked up a veteran linebacker in Joe Schobert from the Jaguars. The news is big enough, but how it broke is even cooler.
NFLKTVZ

AP source: Rebuilding Jags trade LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because neither side had formally finalized the deal. Schobert confirmed the trade to ESPN, though, saying “great place to play behind that D-line.” Compensation details were not immediately disclosed. The trade makes sense for both teams and puts Schobert back in the AFC North. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with Cleveland.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cameron Heyward Says Both Schobert, Bush Wearing Green Dot In Practice

In 1991, George Costanza purchased a cashmere sweater at a discount for Elaine Benes as a gift after she helped him land a job. Costanza knowingly purchased the defective garment, which was marked by a red dot the saleswoman revealed to him after enquiring as to why it was so cheap.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Give Up Sixth-Round Pick for Joe Schobert

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The team swapped the 27-year-old for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022. Schobert spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 for five years...
NFLccenterdispatch.com

Steelers acquire ex-UW linebacker Joe Schobert in trade with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person familiar with the deal. Schobert, a former University of Wisconsin athlete and Waukesha native, confirmed the trade to ESPN, saying “great place to play behind that D-line.”
NFLSteelers Depot

Listen: Joe Schobert Trade Reaction And Steelers Vs Eagles Analysis

Very busy Thursday night if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan. The team had its second preseason game, a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is also reportedly trading for LB Joe Schobert to become their new starter next to Devin Bush. We react to both events in today’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Former fan-favorite Joe Schobert traded to rival Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Joe Schobert #53 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Cleveland Browns didn’t re-sign Joe Schobert in 2020 and now they will face him twice...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: What Joe Schobert means to the 2021 Steelers defense

The Steelers made a trade on Thursday that greatly upgrades their defense. So what exactly does Joe Schobert mean to the 2021 Steelers defense? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: Would Steelers Really Take Bush Off Over Schobert In Dime?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books. It ended in spectacular fashion — though the wrong kind of spectacular — in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Joe Schobert to the Steelers trade reportedly only involving late round compensation

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed help at the inside linebacker position after the Vince Williams retirement news before training camp, and it seems as if they are getting that help via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As news broke Thursday night during the Steelers’ preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh is reportedly acquiring Joe Schobert from the Jaguars.
NFLSteelers Depot

Play Of ILBs Vs. Eagles Making Joe Schobert News All The More Welcome

The biggest story of the night for the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have anything to do with what occurred on the field. There were touchdowns. There were takeaways. But the takeaway of the day was that the Steelers made themselves better in the middle with the acquisition of former Pro Bowl inside linebacker Joe Schobert.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

How linebacker Joe Schobert can help Steelers where they need it most

The Steelers were working on the acquisition of Jacksonville linebacker Joe Schobert before their game against the Eagles on Thursday night. And it didn’t take very long to see why general manager Kevin Colbert sought a trade for a veteran known for his ability to play in coverage. On the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy