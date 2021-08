Taste of Muskegon is a much-looked forward to event in West Michigan because it celebrates something everyone loves: FOOD.. and lots of it!. Normally it takes place in June, but early this year festival organizers decided to move it to the fall due to uncertainty with COVID restrictions. It's crazy to think it's already fall time but lucky for us that means Taste of Muskegon will be back on Friday, September 24th from 4:30p-10p and Saturday the 25th from 11a-9p. It will be held at Hackley Park in Downtown Muskegon.