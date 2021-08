A man was trampled to death by an elephant shortly after a crowd provoked a herd outside a forest reserve in northeast India. India is home to the world’s largest Asian elephant population, which are considered endangered because of their fast-dwindling habitat. The state of Assam, where this incident took place, has India’s second-highest population of wild elephants. Early this week, Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “A human lost his life. I wonder whom to blame.” It went instantly viral.