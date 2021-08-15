Cancel
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ TV Art Director Gushes About Filming Show in Montana: ‘One of the Most Beautiful Places’

“Yellowstone” fans are well-aware of all the series has to offer. And now the Television Academy has recognized at least one part of what makes “Yellowstone” great. “Yellowstone” has received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Production Design. The people responsible for that aspect of the show are set decorator Carla...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Posts Powerful Note About Being ‘Kind’ to Others Upon Returning to School

We are only a few months away from the return of our favorite show, “Yellowstone,” and the anticipation is hitting new highs for fans. The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” will begin airing season four episodes on November 7. We will all have to find a way to pass the time until it is time to head back to the Dutton Ranch. The show’s cast is also taking advantage of their downtime by getting a little rest and relaxation. For the show’s youngest cast member, however, free time is few and far between.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner & Modern West Gear Up for First Concert Back: What to Know

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is far more than just an actor. He’s also a writer, producer, and director. And he can sing!. In summary, there isn’t a whole lot Kevin Costner can’t do. When he’s starring in our favorite series, “Yellowstone”, Kevin Costner can be found fronting his band Modern West. In fact, he’s been rocking with the band since their first tour in 2007. Kevin Costner and Modern West traveled the world playing shows in places including Istanbul and Rome. They also performed at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway and Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser, Cast Members React to ‘Let it Rein’ Photo of Show Creator Taylor Sheridan and Wife Nicole

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are counting down the days until their favorite modern western drama returns. “Yellowstone” revealed the date we have all been waiting for in a recent teaser trailer for the upcoming new season. November 7 is the day that every Dutton Ranch fan should mark on their calendars. With the news that the show is a little over two months from premiering its newest season, excitement is in the air. “Yellowstone” fans can’t wait to see what will come of their favorite characters. The possible directions for the show’s plot are endless as watchers eagerly wait for it to unfold.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: One Star’s Features Leaves Fans Questioning its ‘Realness’

Give “Yellowstone” fans too much time between seasons and they will find things to critique about the show. And time is exactly what fans have right now as they await the “Yellowstone” season four premiere in November. So, they’re using this time to question all the things they may have looked past while previously binging the show. And one of the characters currently being scrutinized is Jamie Dutton. Obviously, Jamie is the character everyone loves to hate. Some fans think he’s slimy, some fans think he’s whiny. Other fans simply feel sorry for him. After all, all he’s ever really wanted is his father’s love. And all the backstabbing things he’s done may have just been wounded, attention-seeking tactics. Regardless of their opinion of Jamie Dutton, there’s one thing all fans agreed on in this recent “Yellowstone” Reddit thread, and that’s a dislike for Jamie Dutton’s hair.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Going to Be on Peacock?

With Season 4 of “Yellowstone” premiering in just two and a half months, fans want to know the best way to catch the new season on their TVs. For those who haven’t watched yet or those who want to rewatch before the new season drops, Peacock is the only streaming service with past seasons available. Viewers can watch the first season on Peacock’s free subscription, or they can pay $4.99 to $9.99 a month to watch all three seasons.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Pens Passionate Post for ‘Close Friend’: ‘I Miss Him Dearly’

Are you a fan of American Pickers? Well, one of the stars of the show, Danielle Colby, is asking for you to help one of her close friends. Danielle Colby has been a star on the History Channel series, American Pickers since its debut back in 2010. You may recognize Colby as the inked-up girl who works in the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology. As of right now, they are currently in production of the show’s 11th year.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Here’s Where the Hoffman, Dakota Fred and Parker Schnabel Crews Found Success in Season 3

“Gold Rush” fans really like keeping up to date on where certain crews found success. Three crews struck it hot in these spaces in Season 3. According to a 2016 article from The Diggings, the Hoffman, Dakota Fred, and Parker Schnabel crews returned to mine on the Quartz Creek, Jim Nail Placer, and Big Nugget mines. Also, the Hoffman crew found a new mining site, the Indian River mine, just two miles from the Quartz Creek mine. They split their team between both sites.
CelebritiesOutsider.com

Harrison Ford Surprises Firefighter to Congratulate Him on 31 Years of Service Ahead of Retirement

Even Harrison Ford was surprised by the happenstance meeting that took place with a firefighter who recently completed 31 years of service and was on his way to retire. While shooting another installation of the legendary “Indiana Jones” series in London, Ford found himself parked outside the London Fire Brigade. Here, Station Officer Ryan Osborne stopped the star to converse. It was also Osborne who then introduced Ford to hero Andrew Shaw. The pair shared in a brief conversation where Ford offered up his congratulations. Later, the Brigade shared the lucky moment in a tweet.

