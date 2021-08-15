Meet the candidates for UMass football’s starting quarterback job

AMHERST – The old football saying goes, “if you’ve got two quarterbacks, you’ve got none.”. That’s the conundrum facing UMass coach Walt Bell with the season opener against Pittsburgh approaching in less than three weeks. The third-year coach hasn’t indicated any separation among redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro, graduate transfer Tyler Lytle, true freshman Brady Olson and freshman again Zamar Wise ahead of Monday’s scrimmage – the closest to live game situations the Minutemen have faced in camp so far. Redshirt freshman Luke McMenamin is also on the roster but hasn’t appeared in nearly the number of situations as the other four.