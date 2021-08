Fenway Park — Red Sox Manager Alex Cora spoke to the media after the teams 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Boston completed the series sweep and are 4-1 in their last 5 games after going 2-10 in their previous 12 games. In their last 9 games, Red Sox starting pitchers have allowed 13 ER in 49.0 IP (2.39 ERA) with 61 SO and just 11 BB. They have a +30 run differential in their last 5 games (51-21). Prior to this week, the last time the Sox scored 51+ runs in any 5-game span was May 2016 (57 from 5/9-13)…In their last 7 games, the Sox are batting .329 with 12 HR and a .991 OPS.