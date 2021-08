Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (49-40) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE) Solomon started for the Skeeters and pitched really well again striking out 8 over 6 innings while allowing just 1 run. Siri put the Skeeters on the board with an RBI triple in the 2nd and Papierski followed that up with an RBI groundout. The offense extended the lead in the 6th scoring 3 runs on a Matijevic RBI double and Papierski 2 run single. The bullpen was solid with Paredes, Ferrell and Blanco all tossing scoreless outings to close it.