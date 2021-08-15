Cancel
College Sports

2022 3-Star Forward Evan Mahaffey Commits to Penn State

By Bryan Steedman
btpowerhouse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State picked up their second commit for 2022 this week with the news that small forward Evan Mahaffey has verbally committed to the program. Mahaffey is a 6’5” small forward from Cincinnati that is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and the fourth best recruit in 2022 from the state of Ohio. They also list him as the 40th best small forward, while the 247Sports Composite Rankings list him just inside the top 200 prospects for 2022. Mahaffey also held offers from a number of schools including Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia.

FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Is Nebraska turning on one of its favorite sons? Here's the real issue for Scott Frost amid NCAA investigation

When your program is in the same sentence as “NCAA investigation,” it’s never a good thing. Regardless of what you think about the NCAA and its diminishing role in college athletics, there are short- and long-term associations with that. Recruiting? Yep. Public image? Absolutely. It becomes a national story. Everyone starts talking about it. Before long, you’re trending on Twitter in mid-August before an all-important Year 4 starts.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots. “Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Minnesota StateCollege Football News

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction and game preview. Just start running the ball and don’t stop. Ohio State appears to be cool with CJ Stroud taking over the starting quarterback job with Justin Fields done – even though high school senior Quinn Ewers too talented to not get a shot once he’s up to speed – and the receiving corps is its typically beyond-loaded self, but on the road in the Big Ten against a decent team …
Calhoun, GAsicemdawgs.com

3-star wide receiver Cole Speer commits to UGA for 2022

Cole Speer, a three-star wide receiver from Calhoun, Ga. (Calhoun High School), has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for the class of 2022. Speer announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Thursday via his Twitter account. Cole Speer (6-1, 185) committed to the Bulldogs over offers from...
College Sportsallfans.co

Penn State adding a QB to the roster

One of the top items on the agenda for the offseason for Penn State head coach James Franklin was to find a quarterback to add to the roster. Penn State has now reportedly done that, but not exactly the way that was originally planned months ago. Evan Clark from Manheim,...
College Sportsbuffzone.com

3-star LB from Connecticut commits to CU Buffs

Throughout the years, Connecticut has not been a place Colorado has often gone to find football talent. The Buffaloes have landed a linebacker from The Constitution State for the class of 2022, however. On Saturday, linebacker Kenny Soares, from Avon Old Farms High School in New Canaan, Conn., announced his...
College SportsGwinnett Daily Post

Five-star power forward Kijani Wright commits to USC

Kijani Wright, a five-star power forward from California in the Class of 2022, announced on social media Wednesday he was committing to Southern California. Wright is considered the second-ranked power forward and No. 12 overall recruit in the class by 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-9 Wright chose USC over Stanford,...
Indiana Stateiuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Travel to Notre Dame for Clash with Fighting Irish

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team coming off their home opening win over Valpariso will travel to Notre Dame for a match televised on the ACC Network on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET. SCOUTING THE NOTRE DAME. Notre Dame finished 6-7 in the 2020-21 season as they played...
College SportsThe Daily Collegian

Registration open for Penn State pregame events

The Penn State Alumni Association will host the premier pregame party on the road this football season, and everyone is invited. Before each of the Nittany Lions’ five road games, the Alumni Association will host a free pregame event near the stadium. Depending on location, events will feature the Nittany Lion and Penn State Cheerleaders, the Penn State Blue Band and other special guests. Events are free to attend but registration is required.

