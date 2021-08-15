5 Guaranteed Ways to Hold Space for an Upset Child.

Holding a pencil, pen, or another writing utensil in your hand is something akin to instinct when it comes to adults, but have you ever thought back to when you learned how to do it? Do you remember the steps taken to teach you how to properly hold a pencil? If you are a parent with a young child, chances are, you have already begun to work with them on holding a pencil. But if you haven’t, or you aren’t sure of the reason why this is such a vital lesson to teach, now is an ideal time to get some pointers on how to start the process. We’ll also give you tips on teaching the lessons and some easy pencil grips for kids that will make things much simpler.