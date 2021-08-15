Zebulon Treble Advises CEOs for Mental Health Care

According to a study on supporting mental health in tech companies, it is found that 49% of the CEOs struggle with their mental health. Now, it came as a shocking alert for many people. Because most of us believe that CEOs are superhumans. They do not have anything to worry about, or they have a solution for every issue in their life. However, we must never forget that CEOs are just humans like us, and they have the same basic problems. In this article, Zebulon Treble shares his vision for mental health.