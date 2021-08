Are you wondering how you can become better at work? Self-evaluation provides you with a chance to identify your key strengths, weaknesses, areas needing improvements, and opportunities for growth that will help you excel further at work. The process also looks at your emotional well-being by answering whether you derive fulfillment from what you do. The purpose of self-evaluation at work is to have an assurance as to what could lead you to future success in your role and additional pay for each ounce of work done. Asking a boss to advise you on what you need to do to become better can open you up to criticisms that may hurt your present opportunities or accelerate your growth with new opportunities.