Sunday Patience: Albertina Walker #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #Gospel

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaiting is hard! Oh, so very hard! We can even say that the very mention of the term, is an understatement! What does it feel like to wait and wait and wait? It is terribly agonizing. Quite terribly. Every day you are checking the clock. Every day, you are checking the planner. Everyday, you are making your calls. Is it here, yet? Is it here, yet? It is apparent, that the more one checks on something, the greater the delay. Isn’t life funny that way? Isn’t life funny, when we wait?

