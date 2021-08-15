We Need to Talk More about Menopause

Originally Posted On: How To Ask For Help When It Comes To Mental Health – The Lifestyle Blogger UK. March 2020, as we all know, was the month that the UK joined other nations in a life-changing lockdown. In a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. At this point in time, lives were turned upside down. People were genuinely worried about their future. Many people were furloughed from work. Others lost their jobs and livelihood entirely. Some had to work harder than they’ve ever worked before and in very new, scary circumstances. Circumstances that have brought up some new, or long standing mental health issues.