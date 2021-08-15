We Need to Talk More about Menopause

A record number of children and young people are waiting for treatment in England for an eating disorder, according to new figures.NHS data, which was analysed by the Royal College of Psychiatrists shows that the number of under 19-year-olds waiting for urgent treatment has more than tripled between June 2020 and June 2021, from 56 to 207.The figures also showed there was a record 1,832 patients waiting for routine treatment, up from 441 a year before.Experts are now warning of “overwhelming” demand, and calling for action as delays for treatment can potentially put lives at risk.More than 2000 young...
