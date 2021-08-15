Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sam Flamont – Health is Wealth

By Matt Notekar
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sam Flamont, the beauty of life is that you can pursue your passions and find satisfaction in your accomplishments. After exploring his passion for baseball, he is now able to pursue his love for real estate. Sam Flamont is a top real estate broker/investor and founder of The...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agents#Baseball#Real Estate Broker#The Mitten Group Brokered#Exp#The Real Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Food & DrinksThrive Global

Chef Mohamad Chabchoul – Health is Wealth

The Master of Artistic Food: Chef Mohamad Chabchoul. Translating one’s vision into reality is a feat that many have failed to accomplish. Countless have tried to materialize their dreams, only to be faced with the harsh truth that the process will always be easier for those who were born to money and privilege. However, if there is one thing that a considerable number of powerhouses have proven, it is the power of dedication and perseverance. Chef Mohamad Chabchoul is among today’s widely acclaimed personalities and a celebrity chef who have succeeded in seeing their goals come to fruition despite the odds. As he continues to dominate the f&b industry, he aims to send across the message that humble beginnings can serve as the breeding ground for success.
WorldThrive Global

Mohammed Rakib – Health is Wealth

A professional digital-marketer and musician, Mohammed Rakib, have come a long way in his short life. His outstanding proficiency in marketing has made him continue his career for over 10 years now. He loves to help people learn about marketing and guide them through the journey, which has led him to publish several books on the subject.
Personal FinanceWDTV

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Aug. 9

John Halterman: Are you a baby boomer with several old life insurance policies and wonder, ‘Do I really need those anymore?’ Well, I gotta tell you. The very first step is let’s do an evaluation. And what I mean about that is number one, let’s sit down and figure out what’s the purpose of these plans. You know, at one time in your life, it may have been to replace income or it may have been to pay off a debt. But that doesn’t mean that it no longer has a purpose. Now it may be to help supplement your retirement or even fund your grandchildren’s education. The second thing is, let’s look at adequacy. You know, what we gotta determine is, do you have an adequate amount. You know the one thing I tell everybody is, I don’t ever want you to be uninsured, but at the same time I never want you to have a penny more of insurance than what you need. And then the third thing is, do you have the appropriate type of product? Because, again, that’s going to change. Maybe at one time you needed term insurance. Maybe now you need permanent insurance. But here’s the one thing that’s not going to change. We’re here for you. We’ll be glad to help. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.
EconomyKTEN.com

Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline of pensions and the rise of defined contribution plans like 401(k)s, which allow employees to invest part of their paycheck into a tax-advantaged retirement account. In fact, Gen Z could be the first generation to save entirely for retirement through a defined contribution plan.
House RentArgus Observer Online

Dave Ramsey: This sounds suspicious to me

My husband and I have a rental property in South Carolina we want to sell. The current renters’ lease is up in December, but our property manager tells us the renters won’t let anyone in the home, not even just for photos to post online due to COVID-19. How do you think we should handle this situation?
Real EstateNevada Appeal

Jim Valentine: Truth in offering

When you endeavor in most things of consequence or meaning there are rules to abide by. Sometimes they are written, codified, and even more than simply standards of practice, they are the law. Other times they serve to keep everyone operating within the boundaries of engagement to maintain the character and/or integrity of the endeavor.
FacebookThrive Global

Networking Tips for Professionals Working Remotely

Technology advancement and the use of the internet allow employees to conduct their responsibilities remotely. Companies involved in software development, data analysis, freelancing, and logistic led efforts to work from home. Remote work provides employees with freedom and flexibility. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic led to travel restriction and lockdown, necessitating most companies to adopt a working-from-home approach. Although remote work eliminates commuting and provides a better career and life balance, it can eliminate interactions with new people. Maintaining connections is crucial for personal and business growth. Here are networking tips that can help professionals working from home maintain and grow their relationships.
Thrive Global

Break Through The Old Structures

We know what we know because we have been running the same pathway many times. When we want to create change, the pathway has to change otherwise the result will be the same. Our brain and mind learn by repetition. We do, think and are the same while we keep doing, thinking and being the same actions and thoughts. When we really want to change we need to do, think and be different. The bigger impactful change we want to create the bigger action and thought will need to happen.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Tim Palmquist of Milestone Systems: “If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety”

Open communication, compassion, flexibility, and empathy have helped me support others who experienced uncertainty and anxiety. This has been true in my personal as well as my work families. Helping others focus on the long-term trajectory versus getting caught up in the short-term news cycle is also helpful. As is reaching out to people — prioritizing people above everything else — and being flexible enough to make changes so others feel less lonely. If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Best Practices for Staying Productive in Your Professional Life

Remaining focused all through your professional life is never easy. Typically, you face distractions along the way which, to a great extent, affect your overall productivity. Exceptional focus and concentration are vital for you to meet your targets and become successful in your career. Here are five insightful tips to improve your performance at work.
EntertainmentThrive Global

A Moment, For A Lighter Love! Bonnie Guitar

A moment can become the treasures for a lifetime. Life is simply unpredictable in that way. For when it comes to love, you can’t help, but to experience a wonderful feeling. After all, love is an ongoing process. Yet, it comes to us when we are least expecting it. That’s one of the personality traits when it comes to, love.
Mental HealthThrive Global

10 Ways Visualization Improves Results

1. Visualizing activates your reticular activating system (RAS). The RAS is like a filter for the brain. Once you identify a goal or focus on an object, the RAS becomes a heat-seeking missile that finds every instance of that item within your environment. For example, after you purchased your last car, did you not see everyone else who had the same car and the same color, which you did not notice before? That is your RAS in operation. So, the purpose is to visualize our goals in such a way that engages our RAS to identify all the detailed components and elements that we will need to achieve that goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy