Texas State Capitol floods amid round of storms

The floors in the Texas State Capitol building in Austin were covered in a layer of water on Sunday after stormy weather led to flash-flooding throughout the city.

According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine, several inches of rainwater poured into some hallways and offices in the Texas State Capitol building located in Austin after a series of thunderstorms led to "substantial flash flooding" throughout the city.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning on Sunday that included Austin, Texas, and a surrounding area that had a combined population of over 750,000.

"A storm drain became clogged and backed up water into one of the skylight drain troughs, and water came into the building," Chris Currens, a spokesman for the State Preservation Board, said, according to The Austin American-Statesman.

Video posted to Twitter showed rainwater leaking into the capitol through a skylight into the atrium of the building. The video showed a thick layer of rainwater coating the floors of the building's atrium and hallways.

Currens said the crew will work through the night to ensure that the building is operational for Monday's work day.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott also took to Twitter to address the flooding situation in the state's Capitol building on Sunday. According to Abbott, multiple government entities are working to clear out the flooding from the building.

"It's all hands on deck," Abbott said.

While much of the surrounding area also received thunderstorms and showers, downtown Austin experienced the heaviest rainfall of the area's storms, according to Johnson-Levine.

In addition to the Capitol building, social media users also reported flooding at the Gregory Gym on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Multiple athletic facilities on the campus in addition to the Gregory Gym, were closed on Sunday as a result of the weather.

"Additional rainfall through this evening could continue to intensify flooding issues in the area," Johnson-Levine said. In addition, showers and thunderstorms could continue on Monday in Austin and the surrounding area.

"While they are unlikely to be as widespread as today’s activity, they may lead to localized flooding, especially in urban areas," he said.

