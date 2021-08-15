Cancel
Marketing of diabetes drugs for weight loss ignites debate

By Julie Appleby, Kaiser Health News
 6 days ago

The long list of side effects that follow ads for the newer expensive drugs to treat Type 2 diabetes sometimes include an unusual warning: They might cause weight loss. That side effect is one that many people — especially those with Type 2 diabetes, which is associated with obesity — may desperately want.

