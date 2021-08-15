Cancel
Nestor Cortes shines as Yankees take series from White Sox

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — Nestor Cortes did what Nestor Cortes has become known to Yankees fans for: getting outs when the Yankees need them. Sunday, it was once again as a starter. Cortes recorded a quality start Sunday against a dangerous lineup as the Yankees pulled out a 5-3 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

