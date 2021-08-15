Nestor Cortes shines as Yankees take series from White Sox

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) — “If you build it, they will come.” In Dyersville, Iowa, a real-life Field of Dreams is ready for Major League Baseball, with the White Sox taking on the Yankees. It’s like a scene right out of a movie. If a player hits a home run, we’ll talk about how far into the corn it goes instead of how many rows of seats deep. Around 8,000 fans will be in the stands for the first ever big league game in the state of Iowa. How appropriate to have “Field of Dreams” star Kevin Costner on hand to see the White Sox and Yankees in a game you could say was 32 years in the making. The MLB made this happen by building the ballpark in 2019. The players say they’ve been buzzing about this just like fans. Tickets went for over $1,000 a seat on the second hand market. For those who were there, it’s a moment worth the price and the wait. It’s a lot of nostalgia for fans and players who have seen the movie countless times.