ATTENDANCE: Cardinal Stadium & Around The Country

We can’t begin a conversation about overall attendance trends in college football and around Louisville Football in 2021 without stating the obvious: Attendance took a hit EVERYWHERE in 2020 around sports due to COVID-19. Whether it was local health departments, Governor’s, University Presidents, there was reduced capacity all over. So attendance breakdowns that include 2020 in the conversation are going to be a considerable outlier. In fact, the results were so far off that the NCAA did not even issue its typical annual report.