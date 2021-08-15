Cancel
TV Series

2021 STV Show Championship - Finale (Prodigal Son vs Smallville)

By Dahne1
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 64 shows, we are now down to two - Prodigal Son and Smallville. That means we will be crowning a brand new STV Favorite TV Show Champion this year! While Prodigal Son came in as the contest favorite with the most nominations, Smallville was a complete shock. In the 9 previous times it has been in the Championship, it only reached the Elite Eight once and the Sweet Sixteen twice. Last year, it was 61st place. This year, it is on a roll. With both Prodigal Son and Smallville having great momentum, it is anyone’s guess as to how this will end.

TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV Shows
TV Series

What to Watch on Tuesday: Smallville is under attack on Superman & Lois season finale

Superman & Lois' 15th episode isn't just the finale to a strong freshman run. It's also a quasi-The Flash reunion: Showrunner Todd Helbing, who shepherded the speedy CW drama for multiple seasons, recruited The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh to direct the pivotal hour, which sees the Kent family join forces to rescue an eradicated Jordan (Alex Gafin) and defeat Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho/The Eradicator (Adam Rayner). "He's able to get to the heart of scenes very quickly," said Helbing when EW asked what Cavanagh brought to the climactic installment. "His point of view and his ability to convey exactly what he wants very quickly and on our schedule, it's a huge, huge bonus." That's good, because Superman will need all the help he can get tonight. —Chancellor Agard.
TV Series

Superman & Lois episode 15 (finale) spoilers: ‘Last Sons of Krypton’

Next week on Superman & Lois episode 15, you’re going to see the epic season 1 finale. “Last Sons of Krypton” is one of those hours that will be game-changing. Not only does it have the challenge of trying to tie together some season 1 loose ends, but it also needs to set the stage for a season 2. The show was renewed a good while back, so we tend to think that the writers have some plans already for what the future will hold!
TV Series
FanSided

Why was Prodigal Son canceled?

Prodigal Son was canceled by FOX after two short seasons. It was definitely disappointing for fans, but what was the reason behind the decision. There is still a fight to save the series by fans of the show. Sadly, the search for a new home has come to an end, with many cast members moving onto other projects now. That doesn’t stop us hoping that the cast could come back together even if it’s just for a movie to wrap up some of the questions.
TV Series

Heels - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Heels has started airing on Starz. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
WWE

Intercontinental Championship Changes Hands on Smackdown (Clips)

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Championship as of this week’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Apollo Crews to capture the championship, getting the pinfall after a reverse Exploder suplex and a Kinshasa. You can see pics and video from the match below. The win marks...
TV Series

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.15 - The Fungus Amongus (Season Finale) - Press Release

"The Fungus Amongus" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) SEASON FINALE - When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop's (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan, that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amidst a battle Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (615). Original airdate 9/5/2021.
TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers has started airing on Hulu. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV Series

The Republic of Sarah - Episode 1.13 - The Last Rabbit - Press Release

"The Last Rabbit" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) SEASON FINALE - Sarah (Stella Baker) is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a great personal cost and turns to Grover (Ian Duff) for support. Bella (Landry Bender) is thriving in politics and tries to convince her dad to make it permanent. Danny (Luke Mitchell) offers to help Corinne (Hope Lauren) with her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something he wasn't expecting. Meanwhile, Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) sees that AJ (Nia Holloway) is struggling and offers to help. In return, AJ gives him a gift that supports his newfound passion. Megan Follows also stars. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#113). Original airdate 9/6/2021.
TV & Videos

Chesapeake Shores - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of Chesapeake Shores has started airing on Hallmark. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV Series

Dynasty - Episode 4.18 - A Good Marriage in Every Sense - Press Release

"A Good Marriage in Every Sense" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV) ELIZABETH GILLIES DIRECTS - Blake (Grant Show) continues on his quest for the Senate and turns to someone very unexpected for help. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to learn more about Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) with the help of an old friend and a reluctant Adam (Sam Underwood) - and finds out all is not what it seems. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) gets a surprise visit, with life-changing results. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) can't see eye-to-eye. Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) continues on her healing journey which results in quite the surprise. Also starring Adam Huber, Rafael de la Fuente, and Robert C. Riley. The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Elizabeth Gillies (#418). Original airdate 9/10/2021.
TV Series

Big Sky - Season 2 - Janina Gavankar Joins ABC Drama

Gavankar will play Ren who is new to Helena. After a simple business transaction results in a messy car wreck involving one of her employees, Ren comes to town hellbent on getting answers. Now she must find out who betrayed her, but the more rocks she overturns, the more snakes she will discover. Ren’s moves are calculated and she strongly believes that it is best to keep your enemies close, which may spell bad news for Dewell & Hoyt.
TV Series

Truth Be Told - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Truth Be Told has started airing on AppleTV. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV Series

Supergirl - Episode 6.10 - Still I Rise - Press Release

"Still I Rise" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#610). Original airdate 9/7/2021.
TV Series

Grey’s Anatomy - Season 18 - Peter Gallagher Gets Recurring Role

Peter Gallagher has been tapped for a major arc on the upcoming eighteenth season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, and his character may hold the key to how Kate Burton’s Ellis Grey will be reintroduced on the show. Gallagher will play Dr. Alan Hamilton who knew Ellis Grey (Burton) back in...
TV Series

The Chair - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Chair is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV Series

Good Trouble - Season 3 - Odelya Halevi Joins Cast

Odelya Halevi (Good Girls Revolt) has joined the Season 3 cast of Freeform’s Good Trouble in a recurring role. Halevi will play Angelica, a waitress at Douro, where Malika (Zuri Adele) works. The two ladies bond over their shared experiences and work ethic. Her character will be introduced in Wednesday’s episode.
TV Series

MOVIES: Afterlife of the Party - Netflix Trailer

Social butterfly Cassie experiences the biggest party foul of all… dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she’s gifted a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.

