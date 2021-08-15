2021 STV Show Championship - Finale (Prodigal Son vs Smallville)

From 64 shows, we are now down to two - Prodigal Son and Smallville. That means we will be crowning a brand new STV Favorite TV Show Champion this year! While Prodigal Son came in as the contest favorite with the most nominations, Smallville was a complete shock. In the 9 previous times it has been in the Championship, it only reached the Elite Eight once and the Sweet Sixteen twice. Last year, it was 61st place. This year, it is on a roll. With both Prodigal Son and Smallville having great momentum, it is anyone’s guess as to how this will end.