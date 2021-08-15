La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

The Rockies didn’t pitch too badly, and the offense made it close late, but they ultimately lacked one last key hit and dropped game two of the series 5-4 on Friday. Austin Gomber’s had some struggles against San Francisco this season, and those woes continued on Friday. The Giants jumped on the lefty early, plating five runs in the first two innings. Gomber had an opportunity to escape damage early: Austin Slater opened the bottom of the first with a double, then Kris Bryant flew out. Following a walk to Buster Posey, Darin Ruf flew out to leave the Giants with two on and two out.