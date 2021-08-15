Cancel
QB Love’s status unclear for Packers’ next preseason game

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Green Bay’s next exhibition game is uncertain due to a shoulder issue that prevented him from playing in the second half of his pro debut. Love said after Saturday night’s 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans that “I just dinged my shoulder a little bit” when Jonathan Greenard sacked him and forced a fumble late in the second quarter. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Love is “doing fine” but added that the injury is significant enough that the 2020 first-round pick could miss some practice time.

