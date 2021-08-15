QB Love’s status unclear for Packers’ next preseason game

GREEN BAY - Jordan Love’s turbulent, sometimes spectacular practice Saturday was a microcosm of how his second camp with the Green Bay Packers has gone overall. Ball security was coach Matt LaFleur’s message to Love after he lost the football three times in the team’s Family Night practice inside a rain-soaked Lambeau Field. Two of Love’s fumbles were on botched snaps with undrafted rookie center Jacob Capra, with whom Love has worked minimally in camp. The third, and most technically alarming, came when Love held onto the football with just one hand as he stepped up in the pocket. The football smacked off Love’s thigh pad, onto the ground.