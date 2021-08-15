Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detmers pitches Halos past Astros 3-1 for 1st big league win

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reid Detmers pitched six innings of three-hit ball to earn his first major league victory, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. David Fletcher and Jo Adell drove in runs with grounders, and Detmers outdueled Lance McCullers Jr. in just his third major league start. Michael Brantley homered for the Astros, and McCullers yielded just two runs while pitching into the sixth inning. Houston’s four-game win streak ended with just its fourth loss in 12 meetings with the Halos this season.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Reid Detmers
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Halos Past Astros 3 1#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Angels#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Cruise to 5-1 Win Over Rockies

After a Rocky (pun intended) first inning, Astros starter Framber Valdez and the rest of the Astros staff were able to hold the Rockies scoreless. In the meantime, the Astros bats kept constant pressure on the Rox staff, accumulating five runs, with the help of three hits and three RBI by “utility infielder” Aledmys Diaz.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Diaz drives in three as Astros breeze past Colorado 5-1

HOUSTON — Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday. Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead for good with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Each Pitcher’s Best Pitch (Part 1)

BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 4: Starting pitcher Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on June 4, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) The first in a three part series on each Houston Astros...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Lynch shuts down Astros for 7 innings as Royals win 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals rookie Daniel Lynch doesn't worry too much about the lineup he's facing, even pointing out how the Triple-A team for Detroit once battered him for eight runs. Well, he made the AL West-leading Houston Astros look like a bunch of minor leaguers Tuesday night.
MLBMagic 106.5

Astros Lose To Royals 3-1

Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings, seldom-used Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City held on to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night. Josh Staumont took over for Lynch and pitched a perfect eighth, and...
MLBKVOE

Royals hold on for 3-2 win over Astros

Andrew Benintendi threw out the tieing run at home in the top of the 9th and the Kansas City Royals walked off with a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros Wednesday night. The Royals scored 1st on a Carlos Santana single. Houston took a 2-1 lead in the 7th inning.
MLBallfans.co

On deck: Seattle Mariners at Astros

Pitchers: Friday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (9-4, 3.22) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.82); Saturday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.74) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 4.42); Sunday, RHP Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.16) vs. LHP Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.10). Astros (71-50) update: Despite losing three of four at Kansas City, Houston...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Kikuchi scheduled to start for Seattle against Houston

Seattle Mariners (66-56, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 8...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Astros slap around Mariners, Yusei Kikuchi for 12-3 pasting

HOUSTON — It was more than a cold slap of reality to their face delivered by the Houston Astros. No, this felt like five or six haymakers to their jaw — punishing reminders of which team still runs the American League West and where the upstart Mariners remain in that pecking order.
MLBIdaho8.com

Álvarez, Astros slug their way to 12-3 win over Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez homered and drove in four runs as the Houston Astros jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and cruised to a 12-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Álvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7) as he tied a career-high by allowing seven runs in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. Martín Maldonado and Yuli Gurriel also homered, and Carlos Correa and José Altuve each hit a triple to help Houston win its second straight after dropping the previous four.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...

Comments / 0

Community Policy