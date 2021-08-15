Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Immunocompromised woman in Oklahoma says she's received COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

By Shelby Montgomery
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Just days after the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot was approved for the immunocompromised, shots were already going into arms in Oklahoma City. Ann Arthur, who had an organ transplant 23 years ago and is on immunosuppressants, told KOCO 5 she got her booster shot Saturday at a local Walgreens. She said she walked in, filled out paperwork that shows she's eligible and got the shot right away.

www.koco.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Organ Transplants#Immunocompromised Woman#Koco#Ou Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 9

Community Policy