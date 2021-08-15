Immunocompromised woman in Oklahoma says she's received COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Just days after the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot was approved for the immunocompromised, shots were already going into arms in Oklahoma City. Ann Arthur, who had an organ transplant 23 years ago and is on immunosuppressants, told KOCO 5 she got her booster shot Saturday at a local Walgreens. She said she walked in, filled out paperwork that shows she's eligible and got the shot right away.