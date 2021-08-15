Cancel
Traffic Accidents

Former Wallaby Toutai Kefu seriously wounded in alleged home invasion in Brisbane

By Ben Smee and AAP
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Qxwq_0bSb6Bd900
Toutai Kefu Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Former Wallabies rugby player Toutai Kefu is undergoing surgery after being stabbed in the stomach during an alleged home invasion in the Brisbane suburb of Coorparoo.

Queensland police confirmed Kefu suffered “very serious wounds” while trying to defend his family in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

Kefu’s wife, son and daughter also suffered injuries and are being treated in Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra hospital. Two men have been arrested.

Det Supt Tony Fleming told reporters on Monday the family was awoken by noises in the house about 3am on Monday and that Kefu had gone to investigate.

“That person was accosted by at least one of the offenders in the premises and threatened to be stabbed if they didn’t hand over vehicle keys,” Fleming said.

“Other members of the family came to that person’s aid and during this time very significant injuries occurred to the family.”

Police said neighbours came to the aid of the family and caught one of the offenders, a juvenile, who was armed with a knife. Police said they also retrieved an axe from the home.

Another youth has since been arrested and is under police guard at the Princess Alexandra hospital.

Fleming told reporters police believed the offenders arrived at the Buena Vista Avenue property in a vehicle that had earlier been stolen from the Forest Lake area.

“I do expect that we will be looking at offences of burglary, and as a result of the allegations and the wounds and the nature of the information known to us, attempted murder on the family,” Fleming said.

“It’s unacceptable that people break into people’s houses and set upon them with weapons.

“We have a large number of officers dedicated to this now and we will be working to take these people in custody and I expect that we will be making the strongest objection to the court that they remain in custody.”

Kefu played 60 tests for Australia over a seven-year career and is the current coach of the Tonga national team.

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said she had been briefed by the police commissioner on the incident, and extended her thoughts to the Kefu family on Monday.

Members of the rugby community have also sent messages of support to Kefu.

The Guardian

The Guardian

