Trey Lance makes intriguing debut at QB for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance’s up-and-down debut performance in the preseason has done little to alter the timeline the San Francisco 49ers have for when their rookie quarterback will get more time with the first team in practice and possibly take over as starter. Lance had a few dazzling plays on against the Kansas City Chiefs highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield but also showed some signs of inexperience with some off-target throws and inability to avoid sacks. So the pecking order at quarterback remains Jimmy Garoppolo as starter with Lance mixing in just occasionally with the first team.