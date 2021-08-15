Jay Powell and Yi Gang Sound Pretty Similar These Days

“The concept of transitory is really this: it is that, uh, the increases will happen. We’re not saying they will reverse. That’s not what transitory means. It means that the increases in prices will happen, so there will be inflation, but that the process of inflation, uh, will stop so that, so that there won’t be furth- uhn fur-.. When we, when we think of inflation we really think of inflation going up year up year upon year upon year – that’s inflation. When you have inflation for 12 months, or whatever it might be, I’m just taking an example, I’m not making a estimate, then you have a price increase, but you don’t have an inflation process. And so, uh, part of that just is, uh, if it doesn’t affect longer term inflation expectations then it’s very likely not to infect, eh to, to affect the process of inflation going forward. So what what what I mean by transitory is just something that doesn’t leave a permanent mark on the inflation process. Again, we don’t mean, I don’t mean, that, that, that, that, you know, producers are gonna take those price increases back – that’s, that’s not the idea. It’s just that they won’t go on indefinitely.