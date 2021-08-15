Cancel
U.S. Politics

Jay Powell and Yi Gang Sound Pretty Similar These Days

By Daniel Moss
Washington Post
 6 days ago

To listen to the People’s Bank of China and the Federal Reserve, you wouldn’t know that Beijing and Washington are engaged in Cold War-like tussle. Monetary officials in both places sound like they are using the same lines to describe pandemic-era economic challenges — be it spurts in inflation, or the proper amount of support for a deceptively robust recovery.

