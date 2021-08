WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors warn Wichita’s hospital system could soon break after Sedgwick County voted against a recommended mask mandate Friday. “There are people that will come to the hospital and won’t be able to get a bed and will die without the care that they need. Because the hospitals are full of people, who should have been vaccinated or could have worn a mask and chose not to, that’s the situation we’re in right now. It’s only going to get worse if we go without a mask mandate,” said Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist.