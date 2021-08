The decision on whether to ban fireworks in Rohnert Park boils down to two things: safety and nonprofit funding. There is no escaping the fact we live in an area that has high fire risk due to the severe drought we are experiencing. Everywhere you look, conditions are tinder dry. Sadly, these conditions are not likely to improve for some time to come, even if we experience a year with normal rainfall. Collectively, we have and should continue to take steps to lower our fire risk.