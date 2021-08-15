Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Montgomery THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR DAVIDSON, SOUTHWESTERN FORSYTH, NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH COUNTIES At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Lexington, Troy, Badin Lake, Thomasville, Clemmons, Linwood, Badin, Denton, Gordontown, High Rock Lake Marina & Campground, High Rock Boat Dock Marina, Nc Wildlife Access Boat Launch, Martha, High Rock Lake, Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Fish Tales Marina, Whip-O-Will Campground and Welcome. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
County
Montgomery County, NC
City
Linwood, NC
City
Denton, NC
City
Davidson, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Thomasville, NC
City
Clemmons, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#High Rock Lake#Fish#Badin Lake#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#High Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy