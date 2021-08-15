Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, Chester, Virginia State University, Jordans Point, Ettrick, Jordan Point Country Club and Wayside. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George County, VA
City
Colonial Heights, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Chester, VA
County
Charles City County, VA
City
Charles City, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Fort Lee, VA
City
Wakefield, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Virginia State University#Jordans Point#Jordan Point Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy