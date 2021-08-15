Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, Chester, Virginia State University, Jordans Point, Ettrick, Jordan Point Country Club and Wayside. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED