Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carroll County through 815 PM EDT At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fancy Gap, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hillsville Fancy Gap Cana Lambsburg Gladesboro Woodlawn and Pipers Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH