Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Randolph THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR DAVIDSON, SOUTHWESTERN FORSYTH, NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH COUNTIES At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Lexington, Troy, Badin Lake, Thomasville, Clemmons, Linwood, Badin, Denton, Gordontown, High Rock Lake Marina & Campground, High Rock Boat Dock Marina, Nc Wildlife Access Boat Launch, Martha, High Rock Lake, Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Fish Tales Marina, Whip-O-Will Campground and Welcome. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.