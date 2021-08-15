Local musician Randy Weeks song “Can’t Let Go” recently covered by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

If you didn’t already know, we have a legendary singer songwriter that lives part time in Skagit County. Randy Weeks’ (formerly of the cow punk band The Lonesome Stangers) most popular hit is a song called “Can’t Let Go”. It was most notably covered by Lucinda Williams on her 1998 Grammy Winning album “Car Wheels On A Gravel Road”. Not only was it the stand out hit of the album, but Ms. Williams was also nominated that same year for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance on Mr. Weeks song.