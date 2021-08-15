Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Safety Features the 2021 Volvo XC90 Has That the 2021 Tesla Model X Doesn’t

By Maeve Rich
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Volvo has been known for its commitment to safety for years, but Tesla has made news with its cutting-edge technology. The 2021 Volvo XC90 and 2021 Tesla Model X have lots of safety features, but the Volvo has more. Some of Tesla’s technology includes safety features that fall under the umbrella of its Autopilot feature, a semi-autonomous driving system. Still others come with Full Self-Driving, another, slightly more advanced semi-autonomous system. So which SUV has more safety features, and are they important?

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Tesla Cars#Volvo Xc90#Suv#Consumer Reports#Iihs#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Businesselectrek.co

Camouflaged Tesla Model 3s spotted testing in India

A duo of camouflaged Tesla Model 3 electric cars was spotted testing in India as the automaker is rumored to soon be entering the market. After years of talks about entering the Indian market, Tesla seems to be making some significant progress lately. Earlier this year, Tesla officially incorporated an...
Carsmotor1.com

MIC Tesla Model Y approaches Europe

According to the latest reports, the first batch of Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is reaching Europe, on track for planned customer deliveries in September. Morten Grove's thread includes a comment that the Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier with an undisclosed number of Model Y, will reach the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium on August 17.
Carshypebeast.com

Tesla Model X Battles a Tank in Tug of War

The Dobre Brothers got their hands on a CVR(T) reconnaissance tank that weighs 20,000 pounds, is equipped with an old Jaguar 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine, and runs a top speed of 52 miles per hour. They decided to put the tank to the test against the Tesla Model X in a drag race and tug of war.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Tesla Model Y Has a Standard Bioweapon Defense Mode

Somehow Telsa continues to shock us with wild information. Elon Musk is always up to something! Now the Tesla Model Y will come with a standard bioweapon defense mode. Let’s dive in to see exactly what that means. The Tesla Model Y includes a bioweapon defense mode. Alright, so the...
Gas Priceautotrader.com

How Much Does a Tesla Model 3 Cost?

If there are few constants in life, there are fewer in a Tesla showroom. The automaker constantly tweaks its lineup, and it doesn’t follow conventional model years like other brands. That inconsistency may leave you wondering just how much the least-expensive Tesla — the Model 3 electric sedan — will...
CarsInsurance Journal

Safety Agency Has Begun Probe Into Tesla Autopilot

U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc.’s driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11 crashes in which Tesla models “have...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Tesla Model S Has Some Interesting Competition for Most Popular EV

The Tesla Model S is a hell of an EV. Currently, the top-tier Plaid model is just about the fastest thing in a straight line out there. However, its biggest competitor isn’t another luxury EV like a Lucid or Rivian. No, it’s something a little more… economical. The Nissan Leaf. Frankly, it’s pretty surprising. The two really could not be more different. However, given the wealth divide we see in America, maybe it makes sense.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Model S Plaid Yoke Swapped With Tesla Model 3 Steering Wheel (Video)

Following up on my first article about race car driver, battery innovator, and serial entrepreneur Blake Fuller getting a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid, tearing it apart in less than a day, and prepping it for the Mount Washington Hillclimb Auto Race this coming Sunday, this article covers some of the tinkering that was done the next day. Most notably, he took the steering wheel off of my Model 3 and the steering yoke off of the Model S Plaid, and then he swapped them. (A video of some of that is below.)
Carsinsideevs.com

Off-Road Tesla Model 3 Won’t Supercharge, Loses Bumper In Water

Rich Rebuilds and his Electrified Garage were asked by the Grind Hard Plumbing Co. YouTube channel to lend them a hand in order to make a Tesla Model 3 go off-road. They picked up a totaled Model 3 that was structurally okay and a good candidate to be repaired and put back on the road, but instead of restoring it, they turned it into a kind of lifted Mad Max-inspired vehicle, ready for uneven terrain.
Marketsinvezz.com

What does Doug DeMuro think of the Tesla Model S Plaid?

Doug DeMuro calls Tesla Model S Plaid an 'absolute marvel of everything’. The YouTube car reviewer also highlights some issues in the Model S Plaid. A DougScore of 73 out of 100 ranks Plaid as the best high-performance sedan. Doug DeMuro is perhaps YouTube’s most popular car reviewer with more...
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model X's Open Falcon Wing Door Smash Into Bus

Here is a video from the UK that features a Tesla Model X driver is departing from a parking bay with an open right Falcon Wing door. It didn't end well, though, as the car's door hit the double decker bus, stopped in the opposite lane. Judging from the video, it will be a total loss for the doors.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes EQS SUV Spied Preparing To Take On Tesla Model X

Mercedes has made no secret of its plans for EV dominance. By 2030, the German automaker will be an electric-only brand. Mercedes will preview its electric future next month at the Munich Motor Show, where the new electric EQE Sedan will make its world debut. Joining it will be a concept version of the luxurious Maybach EQS SUV, but for now, we're focusing our attention on the regular EQS SUV.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Tesla Model S Predictive Gear Selector Has A Hidden Failsafe

Much has been said about the newest Tesla Model S. That's especially true for the insane Plaid model, which boasts 1,020 horsepower (761 kilowatts) and can reach 60 mph in around two seconds flat. However, all that power and performance mean nothing if you can't use it, right?. We pose...
CarsCleanTechnica

Shhhh, The Auto Industry Doesn’t Want You To Know About Tesla Model S Autopilot vs. Mercedes S-Class Distronic

Full disclosure: The author owns a 2016 Tesla Model S, a 2019 Mercedes S-Class, and some Tesla stock. I drive a Tesla Model S 90D that I bought new in 2016, and have since enjoyed 60,000 trouble-free miles. I love the vehicle both as my daily driver and for long road trips from New England to the Deep South. Electric drive notwithstanding, it is the best driving car I have ever owned. It outperforms and out-handles my Porsche 911, and out-comforts my Mercedes.
Carsjust-auto.com

Chips, Tesla future models and a Tesla Bot – the week

The global chips shortage and Covid-19 seemed to bite the world’s auto industry this week. Toyota is cutting its September output plans due to the chips and other parts supply shortages. Others will surely follow. Toyota, it is worth reminding ourselves, is one of the better OEMs when it comes to supply chain management.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
UPI News

Tesla Model 3 underperforms in Korea's safety test

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tesla's Model 3 is less safe than Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5, according to South Korean test results announced Wednesday. In its recent safety tests of the two vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the Ioniq 5 received a score of "Grade 1" with an average score of 92.1 points out of 100, compared with 83.3 points for the Model 3.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Is Planning A Longer Range Model Y Crossover

According to a new report from The Driven, Tesla has plans for a Model Y with much more range. In fact, the publication refers to the new variant as a "super long-range" Model Y, though that's not the case if you translate the figures to EPA estimates. Tesla's vehicles already offer more range than the competition, and in some cases, significantly more. However, the brand continues to dial it up amid claims that its EPA ratings seem somewhat generous.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Switching to LFP Batteries for Standard Range Model 3 & Model Y

Many rumors on the internet can best be ignored. That is especially true for rumors about electric cars and Tesla. To base this article on a rumor is because of the source, and because it is logical and more or less expected to happen. First, there’s the rumor of standard...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Cybertruck Might Be ‘Getting’ More Unnecessary Features

The Tesla Cybertruck has been officially delayed. Even though Tesla planned to release the Cybertruck in 2021, many saw the delay coming from a distance. Now, Elon Musk and Co. at Tesla are claiming that they are taking the extra time to add another new feature to the already overpromised and undersold electric truck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy