Villarreal star Pau Torres snubs Tottenham amid Real Madrid links

By Steve Zavala
 6 days ago
As Tottenham is still looking to resolve the current uncertain future of Harry Kane, club officials have one key plan in mind to bolster the team. As of late, Tottenham has ramped up its efforts to haul in Villarreal center-back Pau Torres. Even as Tottenham has already revamped its center-back depth with the loan signing of Cristian Romero coupled with the multitude of other such talents on its depth chart, Spurs are still adamant about bringing in the promising La Liga talent.

clutchpoints.com

